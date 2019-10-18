Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's Zuckerberg hits pause on China, defends political ads policy

By David Shepardson and Katie Paul WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday defended the social media company's political advertising policies and said it was unable to overcome China's strict censorship, attempting to position his company as a defender of free speech. "I wanted our services in China because I believe in connecting the whole world, and I thought maybe we could help creating a more open society," Zuckerberg said, addressing students at Georgetown University.


ReutersOct 18, 2019 01:15:13 IST

Facebooks Zuckerberg hits pause on China, defends political ads policy

By David Shepardson and Katie Paul

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday defended the social media company's political advertising policies and said it was unable to overcome China's strict censorship, attempting to position his company as a defender of free speech.

"I wanted our services in China because I believe in connecting the whole world, and I thought maybe we could help creating a more open society," Zuckerberg said, addressing students at Georgetown University.

"I worked hard on this for a long time, but we could never come to agreement on what it would take for us to operate there," he said. "They never let us in."

He did not address what conditions or assurances he would need to enter the Chinese market.

Facebook tried for years to break into China, one of the last great obstacles to Zuckerberg's vision of connecting the world's entire population on the company's apps.

Zuckerberg met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and welcomed the country's top internet regulator to Facebook's campus. He also learned Mandarin and posted a photo of himself running through Tiananmen Square, which drew a sharp reaction from critics of the country's restrictive policies.

The company briefly won a license to open an "innovation hub" in Hangzhou last year, but it was later revoked.

Zuckerberg effectively closed that door in March, when he announced his plan to pivot Facebook towards more private forms of communication and pledged not to build data centres in countries "that have a track record of violating human rights like privacy or freedom of expression."

He repeated his concern about data centres on Thursday, this time specifically naming China.

Zuckerberg also defended the company's political advertising policies on similar grounds, saying Facebook had at one time considered banning all political ads but decided against it, erring on the side of greater expression.

Facebook has been under fire over its advertising policies, particularly from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The company exempts politicians' ads from fact-checking standards applied to other content on the social network. Zuckerberg said political advertising does not contribute much to the company's revenues, but that he believed it would be inappropriate for a tech company to censor public figures.

Reuters reported in October 2018, citing sources, that Facebook executives briefly debated banning all political ads, which produce less than 5% of the company's revenue.

The company rejected that because product managers were loath to leave advertising dollars on the table and policy staffers argued that blocking political ads would favour incumbents and wealthy campaigners who can better afford television and print ads, the sources said.

Facebook has been under scrutiny in recent years for its lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Trump has disputed claims that Russia has attempted to interfere in U.S. elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied it.

Warren's Democratic presidential campaign recently challenged Facebook's policy that exempts politicians' ads from fact-checking, running ads on the social media platform containing the false claim that Zuckerberg endorsed Trump's re-election bid.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT

Oct 07, 2019
HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT
Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

Newstracker

Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

Oct 07, 2019
Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Newstracker

Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Oct 07, 2019
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month - Ankara

Newstracker

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month - Ankara

Oct 07, 2019
Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

Newstracker

Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

Oct 07, 2019
Ecuador arrests shopkeepers for price rises, protests rage

Newstracker

Ecuador arrests shopkeepers for price rises, protests rage

Oct 07, 2019

science

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019