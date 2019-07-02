Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's white supremacy policy is too narrow, say external auditors

In 2018, Facebook appointed a team of auditors to oversee its goals of “advancing civil rights".

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 11:32:58 IST

Last weekend, Facebook released its second Civil Rights Audit report, in which, company COO Sheryl Sandberg talks about dealing with white supremacist content on the platform, that broadly bans content that use the term 'white nationalism' or ‘white separatism’. But external auditors have found this policy "too narrow".

According to external auditors, who were appointed by Facebook in 2018 to oversee its goals of “advancing civil rights on our platform”, Facebook’s overly narrow implementation of its own rules was hampering moderation.

“Facebook’s current white nationalism policy is too narrow, because it prohibits only explicit praise, support or representation of the terms ‘white nationalism’ or ‘white separatism’”, the report says. “The narrow scope of the policy leaves up content that expressly espouses white nationalist ideology without using the term ‘white nationalist’. As a result, content that would cause the same harm is permitted to remain on the platform.”

Facebooks white supremacy policy is too narrow, say external auditors

Members of the National Socialist Movement. Reuters

Till earlier this year, terms like 'White nationalism' and 'white separatism' were allowed on Facebook as the company only considered white “supremacy” breaching its hate speech policies.

However, in March 2019, Facebook updated its rules to ban the explicit praise, support or representation of the former two ideologies as well. The rule applies to both the core Facebook app and Instagram.

On the suggested narrow scope of the policy, The Guardian reported Sandberg as saying:

“We’re addressing this by identifying hate slogans and symbols connected to white nationalism and white separatism to better enforce our policy.

We also recently updated our policies so Facebook isn’t used to organise events that intimidate or harass people based on their race, religion or other parts of their identity. We now ban posts from people who intend to bring weapons anywhere to intimidate or harass others, or who encourage people to do the same. Civil rights leaders first flagged this trend to us, and it’s exactly the type of content our policies are meant to protect against."

In the Civil Rights Audit report 2019, Facebook has also pledged to put its new “don’t vote” policy prohibition into effect ahead of the 2020 US elections. The new “don’t vote” policy is in its developmental stages and the company is seeking advice from voting organisations. Facebook said the policy is likely to only apply in the United States in its initial release and will not include the policing of organic posts from users.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Facebook

Facebook Libra: Politicians must quickly coordinate regulatory responses, says BIS

Jun 24, 2019
Facebook Libra: Politicians must quickly coordinate regulatory responses, says BIS
Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Calibra

Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Jun 19, 2019
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Facebook

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Jun 29, 2019
Britain, France, and Germany central banks will inspect Facebook's cryptocurrency

Facebook

Britain, France, and Germany central banks will inspect Facebook's cryptocurrency

Jun 21, 2019
Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook

Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook will update its terms and services clearly to mention how it makes money

Facebook

Facebook will update its terms and services clearly to mention how it makes money

Jun 27, 2019

science

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019
Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Viagra for Women

Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Jul 02, 2019
Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

solar eclipse

First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness

Jul 01, 2019