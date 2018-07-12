Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 13:44 IST

Facebook's 'Talk the Walk' AI guide can help you navigate without access to GPS

The AI, which is currently being tested in New York, will help you navigate without GPS.

Facebook is working on a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) program called ‘Talk the Walk’, which will be able to give walking directions without actually knowing your location. How is that possible? Well, the AI is going to do this by asking directions.

Researchers at the University of Montreal in Canada and Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) scientists have recently published a report, where they describe this in more detail.

In the opening of the paper, the researchers introduce the AI by saying:

We introduce the Talk the Walk dataset, where the aim is for two agents, a “guide” and a “tourist”, to interact with each other via natural language in order to achieve a common goal: having the tourist navigate towards the correct location. The guide has access to a map and knows the target location, but does not know where the tourist is; the tourist has a 360-degree view of the world but knows neither the target location on the map nor the way to it. The agents need to work together through communication in order to successfully solve the task.

Breaking that down into simpler words, basically, the AI wouldn’t use GPS to tell you where to head next. Instead, you, as the “tourist”, can just prompt the AI in the same way you would ask a human. You can just tell the AI that ‘I am next to the xyz store, where do I head from here?’ The AI will then try to figure out where exactly you are, it may also ask you a question like ‘Do you see a bus stand 200 m ahead of you?’, in order narrow down where exactly you are. Once it knows where you are, it will direct you to your destination.

Now, the question I had in my head when I read about this AI, was why should I use the Facebook AI over Google Maps, which is not only efficient but also reliable. I'm also perfectly comfortable with it and it just works. And anyway, if you're in a place with no GPS signal, you're either underground or on another planet.

However, the fact that the Facebook AI would not need GPS might mean good things for my battery life.

As a proof of concept, it's exciting, but will it really be that useful? I don't know.

Having said that, this Facebook AI is currently only on a white paper and there is no solid news on whether we will actually see the AI turning into reality.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

IBM

IBM is set to provide Hindi translation service using its AI platform Watson

Jul 09, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

AI and VR driven devices need to be embraced to bridge healthcare gap: Survey

Jul 11, 2018

Defence

AI Task Force submits report to govt on using Artificial Intelligence for military

Jul 01, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's shares dropped nearly 5% after company's IPO debut on Hong Kong Exchange

Jul 09, 2018

SpaceX Dragon

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying AI robot Cimon blasts off for ISS

Jun 29, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018