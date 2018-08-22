Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 15:32 IST

Facebook’s smart speaker ‘Portal’ and voice assistant ‘Aloha’ leaked again

Facebook is apparently also integration Aloha with both Messenger and its primary app.

The codenames ‘Aloha’ and ‘Portal’ have been popping up for a few months now, with plenty of speculation about Facebook finding yet another way to extract data on its customers. The latest reports again indicate that 'Portal' refers to a Facebook-built smart speaker and 'Aloha' to Facebook's voice assistant.

According to popular app investigator Jane Manchun Wong, there seems to be some further development in Facebook’s voice interaction ambitions.

Wong discovered a new dictation feature buried inside the Android version of the Facebook app and on the Messenger app.

According to the screen-recording of the app that Wong shared, Aloha currently only transcribes text, but given that the feature is still under work, we are hoping there is a lot of improvement to be done to the feature. Especially considering how smart the existing smart assistants like Alexa, and Google Assistant, already are. Additionally, Wong also tweeted that the unreleased smart speaker by the company will be paired using Bluetooth LE or Wi-Fi.

The availability of these connectivity options could also mean that Facebook may be looking at using Aloha as a cross-platform assistant.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

Facebook Messenger

Facebook is adding a bunch of AR camera games for Messenger video chats

Aug 09, 2018

voice shopping

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, not the voice shopping aides they said they'd be

Aug 07, 2018

Galaxy Home

Samsung's three-legged Galaxy Home says hello to the smart speaker segment

Aug 10, 2018

Facebook

Facebook works towards better business pages, with a focus on local communities

Aug 07, 2018

Facebook India

Facebook is reportedly planning a major shuffle of its top management in India

Aug 09, 2018

Facebook

Facebook rolls out Mentorships feature for select groups on the platform

Aug 10, 2018

science

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018

Supercapacitors

Supercapacitors to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen: What is it and how does it work?

Aug 22, 2018