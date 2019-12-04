Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's political ad policy allows spread of misinformation, says US Democratic panel

The panel said it felt Facebook had not devoted enough resources to detecting inauthentic behavior.


ReutersDec 04, 2019 19:05:19 IST

Facebook’s policy on paid political advertisements has flaws that allow the spread of false information, the US Democratic National Committee has said in a letter to Sheryl Sandberg, a top official of the social media giant.

Facebook has been reviewing its policies following criticism from lawmakers and regulators over a decision not to fact-check ads run by politicians, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg saying it does not want to stifle political speech.

In the letter that Reuters obtained on Tuesday, the US Democratic Party’s administrative and fundraising body has flagged its concerns to Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, and sought more transparency.

“...we have significant remaining concerns about Facebook policies that allow the platform to be used to spread misinformation and undermine our democracy,” the committee’s chief executive, Seema Nanda, wrote in the 21 November letter.

Facebooks political ad policy allows spread of misinformation, says US Democratic panel

Image: Reuters

The panel said it felt Facebook had not devoted enough resources to detecting inauthentic behavior.

“Considering Facebook’s enormous financial resources and the stakes of the upcoming elections, we’d ask that you dedicate additional capacity to enforce your terms of service against these types of malicious actors,” Nanda added.

A meeting of DNC representatives and Facebook took place last month ahead of the 2020 US presidential primary season, the letter said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Tuesday.

The company has recently faced a barrage of criticism over privacy lapses, election-related activity and its dominance in online advertising, spurring calls for more regulation and anti-trust investigations.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook's repetitive losses of users' privacy supplies a long-term need for supervision: US Judge

Nov 28, 2019
Facebook's repetitive losses of users' privacy supplies a long-term need for supervision: US Judge
Michael Bloomberg formally announces bid for US presidency; New York billionaire joins crowded field of Democratic rivals

NewsTracker

Michael Bloomberg formally announces bid for US presidency; New York billionaire joins crowded field of Democratic rivals

Nov 24, 2019
Facebook Viewpoints app will reward users for participating in surveys and research

Facebook

Facebook Viewpoints app will reward users for participating in surveys and research

Nov 26, 2019
NSO Group employees sue Facebook for 'unfairly' blocking their private accounts: Report

Facebook spyware

NSO Group employees sue Facebook for 'unfairly' blocking their private accounts: Report

Nov 26, 2019
Facebook corrects user's post under pressure as Singapore government calls it fake news

Facebook

Facebook corrects user's post under pressure as Singapore government calls it fake news

Dec 02, 2019
Facebook working on Instagram-like ‘Close Friends’ feature called ‘Favourites’

Facebook

Facebook working on Instagram-like ‘Close Friends’ feature called ‘Favourites’

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com