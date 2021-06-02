Wednesday, June 02, 2021Back to
Facebook F8 Refresh developer conference to kick off at 9.30 pm IST today: All you can expect

Facebook is expected to announce new tools for Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp at the event.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2021 09:51:51 IST

Facebook will host its one-day F8 Refresh developer conference today at 9.30 pm IST. This event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. To catch all the live updates, you can now register on Facebook's registration page. Notably, The Verge reports that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will not be giving the keynote at this virtual event this year. However, he might speak somewhere else at the event. The company will "provide some updates on new launches for the platform" including new tools for Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp, reports TechCrunch.

Facebook iOS app. Image: AP

Facebook is expected to announce new tools for Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp. Image: AP

In a blog post, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s VP of platform partnerships said, "We want to bring F8 back to its roots: a place to celebrate, inspire and help developers grow. We’re excited to introduce a new event format, F8 Refresh. Our virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on our Facebook for Developers page on 2 June.

 For the unversed, Hugo Barra, VP of the company’s Reality Labs Partnerships recently announced that he is leaving the company. In the farewell post, he revealed that Facebook's smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban will launch this year.

