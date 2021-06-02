FP Trending

Facebook will host its one-day F8 Refresh developer conference today at 9.30 pm IST. This event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. To catch all the live updates, you can now register on Facebook's registration page. Notably, The Verge reports that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will not be giving the keynote at this virtual event this year. However, he might speak somewhere else at the event. The company will "provide some updates on new launches for the platform" including new tools for Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp, reports TechCrunch.

1 day until #F8Refresh! Watch our keynote tomorrow on our Facebook Page, and then head to https://t.co/wYwpcZnrBt to view our technical deep-dive sessions, panels, demos, and more by entering your registration code. We hope you join us! https://t.co/G9JpEOvEVM pic.twitter.com/A08M5pXF63 — Facebook for Developers (@fbplatform) June 1, 2021

In a blog post, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s VP of platform partnerships said, "We want to bring F8 back to its roots: a place to celebrate, inspire and help developers grow. We’re excited to introduce a new event format, F8 Refresh. Our virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on our Facebook for Developers page on 2 June.

For the unversed, Hugo Barra, VP of the company’s Reality Labs Partnerships recently announced that he is leaving the company. In the farewell post, he revealed that Facebook's smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban will launch this year.