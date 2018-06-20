To give YouTube stiff competition, Facebook has rolled out several monetisation products for its creator community including a "Brand Collabs Manager" that lets brands search and find creators to potentially establish deals and partnerships with.

"We've been testing this with a limited set of partners, and will now be opening up more broadly," Facebook said in a statement on 19 June.

Facebook said it will open up the fan subscription feature to more creators. The fan subscriptions allow fans to support creators they love by pledging $4.99 per month in exchange for perks like exclusive content and a special badge highlighting their status as a supporter.

"We're also launching a limited program called Facebook for Creators Launchpad to help support creators we think fans will seek out in Facebook Watch," Fidji Simo, Facebook's vice president of Product and Sibyl Goldman, director of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook, stated in a blog post.

When Facebook launched its video-on-demand service, "Facebook Watch", it started with shows, and while they will continue to have a prominent place in Watch, it will now bring videos from Pages into Watch as well, helping creators connect with more fans and earning higher revenue.

As part of the new updates, Facebook also announced new tools to make videos more interactive. It announced a set of new tools – polling for Live and on-demand video and gamification for Live – that are aimed at giving creators the power to create fun, unique and interactive content for their fans.

"We want to help creators connect with their fans through videos, Live With, Facebook Stories and Watch Party," Simo and Goldman further wrote.

"We want to provide different ways for creators to make money on Facebook, so they can choose what makes sense for their content and community," they added.