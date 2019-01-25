tech2 News Staff

You might not remember it or even heard about it, but back in 2015 Facebook had launched an app which would let you manage pictures of you and your friends. It was called the Moments app and it used Facebook's facial recognition software identifies your friends through a bunch of photos so that you can group them together. Now it looks like the social media giant is about to shut it down on 25 February.

As per a report by CNET, the reason why you may not have heard about Moments or why it hasn't been quite successful is because the app didn't actually link those photos up to Facebook. The photos could only be viewed in that app. Alternatively, uploading the photos directly to Facebook or using another active service such as Google Photos to share photos was being more preferred.

Facebook has said in a post that the reason for the shutdown is... you guessed it, 'not many people were using it'. However, we are seeing the application of the technology in Facebook's native app when you receive notifications about old photos that you have uploaded with your friends in the form of 'memories'. Facebook itself has not added any new features to it over the years.

For those who have been using the app and uploading photos in the app, there is no need to worry. Facebook has created a tool, that lets you create a private album of the photos on your Facebook account and the photos will only be visible to you. The second option is to download the photos to your device. The deadline period is until May, after which the photos on the app will be gone forever.

