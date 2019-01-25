Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's Moments app to shutdown on 25 February due to lack of users: Report

Facebook said in a post the reason for the shutdown is... you guessed it, 'not many people were using it'.

tech2 News Staff Jan 25, 2019 10:47:14 IST

You might not remember it or even heard about it, but back in 2015 Facebook had launched an app which would let you manage pictures of you and your friends. It was called the Moments app and it used  Facebook's facial recognition software identifies your friends through a bunch of photos so that you can group them together. Now it looks like the social media giant is about to shut it down on 25 February.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

As per a report by CNET, the reason why you may not have heard about Moments or why it hasn't been quite successful is because the app didn't actually link those photos up to Facebook. The photos could only be viewed in that app. Alternatively, uploading the photos directly to  Facebook or using another active service such as Google Photos to share photos was being more preferred.

Facebook has said in a post that the reason for the shutdown is... you guessed it, 'not many people were using it'. However, we are seeing the application of the technology in Facebook's native app when you receive notifications about old photos that you have uploaded with your friends in the form of 'memories'. Facebook itself has not added any new features to it over the years.

For those who have been using the app and uploading photos in the app, there is no need to worry. Facebook has created a tool, that lets you create a private album of the photos on your Facebook account and the photos will only be visible to you. The second option is to download the photos to your device. The deadline period is until May, after which the photos on the app will be gone forever.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Facebook

Facebook is testing a new Stories feature dedicated to organising events

Jan 15, 2019

Facebook

Facebook to invest $300 million over next three year in local news globally

Jan 16, 2019

Facebook

Facebook rejigs structure to create an India office amid tightening regulations

Jan 17, 2019

Facebook

Facebook launches Community Actions feature to let users create online petitions

Jan 21, 2019

Facebook Privacy Scandals

Facebook must win back public trust after facing privacy scandals: Sheryl Sandberg

Jan 24, 2019

Google

Google, Facebook spent $21.2 million on lobbying the US government in 2018

Jan 23, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019