Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp

There is no timeline out yet, but all of these apps are claimed to support end-to-end encryption.

tech2 News Staff Jan 26, 2019 11:01:50 IST

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is again on the news, and no this time it's not a scandal. Facebook has been on the top of the pyramid for being surrounded by scandals, battering our privacy, but amidst all of this, the Facebook's CEO has a new plan for the social network,  and no it's not about taking a step to clean up the mess.

Well, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, now plans to integrate social giant’s messaging services — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

As per a report in The New York Times, all the three services will continue to operate as separate entities on the surface, but the underlying technical infrastructure is set to be unified.

By joining three of the largest social media services, around 2.6 billion users which are on board these platforms might be able to cross-message across the platforms for the first time.

Cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

In simple words, if I might be using only Instagram for example, I would still be able to communicate with people on other platforms such as Messenger or WhatsApp that come within the company’s ecosystem.

There has been timeline provided for when this might take place as of now, but all of these apps to support end-to-end encryption.

Facebook stated that it wanted to “build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private.” It added: “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

The integration will allow these messaging apps to speak to one another across platforms and through this integration, Facebook seems to keep its users more engaged and in a way get them to use this merged system as their one and only messaging service.

This might also create higher engagement of advertisers.

Facebook has the most number users in comparison to any other social media platform, and by combining its assets this way, as per The Verge, the social network can compete with the likes of Apple’s iMessage and Google’s messaging services.

