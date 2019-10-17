Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's Libra faces 'core' legal, regulatory challenges - Brainard

By Pete Schroeder WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday that Facebook's efforts to launch a Libra cryptocurrency must overcome a "core set of legal and regulatory challenges" before facilitating a single payment


ReutersOct 17, 2019 02:15:40 IST

Facebooks Libra faces core legal, regulatory challenges - Brainard

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday that Facebook's efforts to launch a Libra cryptocurrency must overcome a "core set of legal and regulatory challenges" before facilitating a single payment.

Brainard added that central banks' efforts to conduct monetary policy could be "complicated" by widespread adoption of an external stablecoin like Libra. But she suggested the Fed is in no rush to issue its own digital currency, saying it raises "profound legal, policy and operational questions."

"It should be no surprise that Facebook’s Libra is attracting a high level of scrutiny from lawmakers and authorities," she said at an event in Washington, according to prepared remarks. "Libra, and indeed any stablecoin project with global scale and scope, must address a core set of legal and regulatory challenges before it can facilitate a first payment."

Policymakers worldwide have continued to express scepticism over Facebook's efforts to build a global digital currency by 2020. That project has been called into doubt of late, as several high-profile companies dropped out of efforts to help establish the currency.

David Marcus, the Facebook executive leading the currency project, remained confident on Wednesday that the project will attract more backers as regulatory concerns are addressed.

But Brainard said Libra backers have yet to address several major regulatory questions, including how they would ensure the currency is not used for illegal activities across borders. It also is unclear what protections or recourse consumers using the currency would have.

"Consumers need to be cautioned that stablecoins are likely to be starkly different from sovereign-issued currency in legal terms," she said.

Brainard also said stablecoins like Libra could pose financial stability risks, as they could be subject to runs if not managed effectively.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT

Oct 07, 2019
HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT
Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

Newstracker

Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

Oct 07, 2019
Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Newstracker

Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Oct 07, 2019
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month - Ankara

Newstracker

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month - Ankara

Oct 07, 2019
Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

Newstracker

Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

Oct 07, 2019
Ecuador arrests shopkeepers for price rises, protests rage

Newstracker

Ecuador arrests shopkeepers for price rises, protests rage

Oct 07, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019