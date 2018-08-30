Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 30 August, 2018 13:47 IST

Facebook's head of news products Alex Hardiman joins The Atlantic magazine

Alex Hardiman came to Facebook from The New York Times in 2016 and is now back to the media.

Alex Hardiman, Head of News Products at Facebook, is joining US-based magazine and multi-platform publisher The Atlantic as its chief business and product officer.

"At The Atlantic, she will lead the product, engineering, data and growth teams and shape The Atlantic's ongoing initiatives on digital consumer revenue," the Adweek reported on 29 August.

Alexandra Hardiman. Image: Hardiman's Twitter handle

Alexandra Hardiman. Image: Hardiman's Twitter handle

The Atlantic reportedly said it was expanding its ranks by 100 and that the teams that would report to Hardiman have doubled in size over the past one year.

"Hardiman is taking over many of the duties previously led by Kim Lau, who was promoted earlier this summer from senior vice president of digital to executive vice president of strategy and operations," the report added.

She joined Facebook in 2016 when criticism against the social networking giant for its role in spreading "fake news" was fast spreading.

"Alex is a true leader who built a fantastic team," a representative from Facebook was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

She was elevated to lead Facebook's news efforts on the product side in May 2017.

Prior to that, Hardiman has spent more than a decade at The New York Times, completing her tenure as vice president of news products.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts radio campaign for educating users on the dangers of fake news

Aug 29, 2018

fake news

Facebook shuts down Iranian, Rusian accounts for spreading misinformation

Aug 23, 2018

WhatsApp

SC asks WhatsApp to respond to a petition alleging that it violates Indian law

Aug 28, 2018

Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: Amidst everything else, the state is also battling fake news

Aug 18, 2018

Fake News

Algorithm-based automated solution can indentify fake news better than humans: Research

Aug 22, 2018

Fake News

This Kerala district runs 40-minute long fake news classes in 150 schools

Aug 21, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Aug 30, 2018

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Psychosis

Scientists unpick how a non-intoxicating cannabis component may fight psychosis

Aug 30, 2018

Tawaki penguins

How the New Zealand Tawaki penguins embark on an incredible marathon every winter

Aug 30, 2018