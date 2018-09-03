Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
Facebook's definition of terrorism is making states mute dissent, says UN

The UNRC remarked that Facebook needs to define terrorism rather than making a sweeping statement.

Facebook needs to narrow its “sweeping” definition of terrorism to stop governments arbitrarily blocking legitimate opposition groups and dissenting voices, a UN Human Rights Council independent expert said in a statement on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters.

“The use of overly broad and imprecise definitions as the basis for regulating access to and the use of Facebook’s platform may lead to discriminatory implementation, over-censoring and arbitrary denial of access to and use of Facebook’s services,” said Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, UN special rapporteur on protecting rights while countering terrorism.

