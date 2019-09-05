Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
Facebook's Dating feature goes live in the US and 19 other countries, India not on the list

To start with your Facebook Dating profile you have to be at least 18 years or older.


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 21:36:07 IST

Facebook has announced that it is working on a Dating feature back at the F8 conference in May. Now the service, which is called Facebook Dating, is officially here but is currently only restricted to the US and 19 other countries. These countries are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay, and Vietnam. European users will be getting this feature by early 2020.

Facebook Dating.

Facebook has said that it is going to give users the option of integrating their Instagram profile directly into their Facebook Dating profile. This will enable users to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists apart from just Facebook friends. The company has said that by the year-end it will also add features to let you add your Instagram and Facebook stories to their dating profile.

How it will work

To start with your Facebook Dating profile you have to be at least 18 years or older. Your profile will be suggested to others who have also opted in. These suggestions will happen based on your preferences, interests and other browsing habits on Facebook. If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their profile or tap on the Like button.

Dating will allow you to match with users, not in your friend list but those who are your friends of friends and other people not on your friend list. Facebook Dating won’t match you with friends unless you choose to use Secret Crush and you both add each other to your list. Secret Crush will let you select up to nine of your Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you’re interested in. If your crush happens to be a member of Facebook Dating and adds you to their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match.

Your Dating activity will stay on Dating and not shared on your regular Facebook usage. You can, however, share details of their live location with via Messenger to trusted contacts.

