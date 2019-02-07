Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's daily user base grows by 9% in Q4, led by markets like India, Indonesia

Facebook's base of daily users grew to 1.52 billion in the December quarter.

Press Trust of India Feb 07, 2019 08:46:54 IST

Facebook saw its base of daily users growing 9 percent to 1.52 billion in the December quarter, led by growth in markets like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the social networking giant has said.

The daily active users (DAUs) represented about 66 percent of the 2.32 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in the December 2018 quarter, Facebook's Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said during the fourth quarter investor call. He added that MAUs — users who have used Facebook within the month — grew by 191 million or 9 percent compared to last year.

"Q4 was a strong quarter, wrapping up a good year for our business... Daily active users on Facebook reached 1.52 billion, up 9 percent compared to 2017, led by growth in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines," he said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Facebook on Wednesday said its profit for the December 2018 quarter grew 61 percent to USD 6.8 billion, while revenue was higher by 30 percent to USD 16.6 billion from the year-ago period. For the full-year, net income expanded 39 percent to USD 22.1 billion and revenue grew by 38 percent to USD 55 billion.

Asked about integration of various services like WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said the company is "really early in thinking through this".

"There's a lot more that we need to figure out before we finalise the plans. And then, of course, this is going to be a long-term project that I think will probably be to whatever extent we end up doing it in -- a 2020 thing or beyond," he added.

He asserted that the company is not focussing on commercial benefit in this case. "...commercial benefit, but that really isn't the big focus here. The first reason that I'm excited about this is moving more to end-to-end encryption by default and more of our products. People really like this in WhatsApp. I think it's the... it's the direction that we should be going in with more things in the future," he said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Facebook

Zuckerberg confirms merging Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram messages by 2020

Jan 31, 2019

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Jan 26, 2019

Facebook Messenger

Facebook introduces a new feature to unsend messages on Messenger app

Feb 06, 2019

Instagram

Instagram Stories feature is now being used by 500 million users everyday

Jan 31, 2019

Facebook

Apple bans Facebook from running its 'research program' on iOS devices

Jan 31, 2019

Facebook

Facebook plans independent content oversight board to address misinformation issue

Jan 29, 2019

science

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019