Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 14 November, 2018 16:41 IST

Facebook's charitable tools have helped people raise over $1 billion in three years

So far, over 20 million people have either donated to or started a fundraiser on Facebook.

Facebook on 14 November said its charitable giving tools have helped people raise over $1 billion in a span of three years.

So far, over 20 million people have either donated to or started a fundraiser on Facebook.

The social network also announced that it was bringing the non-profit fundraising tools to Canada and Australia.

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook sign at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Representational image. Reuters

"Our nonprofit and personal fundraising tools are now available in 20 countries," Naomi Gleit, Facebook's Vice President for Social Good said in a statement.

People use Facebook's charitable giving tools for non-profit and personal causes.

Facebook introduced these tools in 2015. They are still not available in India.

"Our non-profit community also continues to grow, and there are now over 1 million nonprofits in 19 countries that can receive donations directly through Facebook," Gleit added.

With fundraisers both big and small, people have made a lasting difference in their communities.

Save the Children, for example, raised more than $7.5 million over the past two years, which contributed to helping 6.5 million children in crisis across 60 countries.

Similarly, No Kid Hungry raised over $5 million from more than 200,000 donors on Facebook to help feed kids across the US, Facebook said.

"For Giving Tuesday on 27 November  2018, with our partner PayPal we are matching donations up to a total of $7 million for all US-based non-profit fundraisers happening on Facebook that day," Gleit said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

NewsTracker

State Bank of India to raise Rs 4,116 cr by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Mumbai to get India's first parking authority; body to include BMC officials, traffic police and civil society representatives

Nov 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook relieves investors saying profit margins to stop shrinking after 2019

Oct 31, 2018

NewsTracker

Note ban anniversary: Why India needs another round of demonetisation to weed out black money

Nov 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook promises to invest more to make the platform safer in Myanmar

Nov 06, 2018

Facebook

Facebook removes over 135 accounts on its platforms for malicious activities

Nov 14, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

China’s artificial Sun reaches fusion temperatures thrice that of the real Sun

Nov 14, 2018

Infosys Prize 2018

IISc, TIFR professors clinch Infosys Prize for their contributions to science

Nov 14, 2018

Healthcare

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

Watch ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch live starting 4.45 pm today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018