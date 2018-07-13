Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 13 July, 2018 18:05 IST

Facebook's annual diversity report says five times more women employed since 2014

The percentage of women employees at Facebook has increased from 31 in 2014 to 36 today.

The number of women employees at Facebook has increased five times over five years and there has been a modest growth in the proportion of Asian, Black and Hispanic employees across the company, the social media giant revealed on 13 July.

Releasing its fifth annual diversity report, Facebook said people from all backgrounds rely on Facebook to connect with others, and we will better serve their needs with a more diverse workforce.

"The percentage of women globally at Facebook has increased from 31 percent in 2014 to 36 percent today. We have also nearly doubled the number of women graduates we hire in software engineering from 16 percent to 30 percent," Maxine Williams, chief diversity officer at Facebook, said in a statement.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Women in technical roles have increased from 15 percent to 22 percent; women in business and sales roles grew from 47 percent to 57 percent; and women in senior leadership expanded from 23 percent to 30 percent.

"The number of women at Facebook has increased five times over the last five years. The number of women in technical roles has increased over seven times. This is despite the fact that the number of women undergraduates in the US doing computer science has remained flat at 18 percent," Williams noted.

Black and Hispanic employees overall increased from two percent to four percent, and four percent to five percent, respectively.

Facebook said it has seen steady increases in hiring rates for underrepresented people.

"We've worked hard at retention as well by creating an inclusive environment where people from all backgrounds can thrive and succeed," the company said.

The report also stated that Facebook today is one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality.

"We are happy to share that men and women at Facebook get equal pay for equal work," said Williams.

tags


latest videos

Instagram Question sticker explained

Instagram Question sticker explained
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

also see

Facebook

German court rules that parents can access the Facebook accounts of their deceased relatives

Jul 12, 2018

Twitter

Twitter suspended over one million accounts daily to curb misinformation: Report

Jul 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook announces enhanced security measures ahead of Pakistan general elections

Jul 08, 2018

Social media

Teens spending over 2 hours on social media maybe at risk of cyberbullying: Study

Jul 10, 2018

Facebook

Facebook reportedly testing redesigned upvote and downvote button for comments

Jul 04, 2018

Facebook

Some Facebook Group apps are resurfacing after they were locked down

Jul 04, 2018

science

Cancer Research

Tumour-killing cancer cells trained with CRISPR to slay their own kind

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018