Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's AI system couldn't identify Christchurch first-person livestream

Head-mounted camera by the gunman, made it harder for Facebook's systems to detect the nature of the video

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 20:59:06 IST

While the world still reels from the horrifying mass-shooting in multiple Christchurch mosques in New Zealand, the social media giant is still offering explanations to wash its hands of the mess.

Facebooks AI system couldnt identify Christchurch first-person livestream

Companies have pulled out from advertising on Facebook. Reuters.

The mass-shooter actually livestreamed his entire 17-minute carnage on Facebook and when asked why the live stream was allowed to go up in the first place, Facebook, as per a report by Bloomberg, said that "head-mounted camera by the gunman, made it harder for its systems to automatically detect the nature of the video."

Facebook public policy director, who gave the statement also added that "this was a type of video we had not seen before,”. Facebook had earlier touted its AI and machine learning algorithms could stop any kind of extremist content before it comes on its platform.

Even after the shooting had taken place Silicon Valley was unsuccessful in removing the content completely from their platform. Facebook has its own tools for removing child pornography content called PhotoDNA with Google developing an open-source API version of the same tool for its own usage. However, the rules change when an extremist event is live-streamed to an audience or parts of the clip are used in news websites.

Motherboard has found out that once a live video has been flagged on Facebook, moderators will have the ability to " ignore it, delete it, check back in on it again in five minutes". These moderators are told to look for specific actions such as  “crying, pleading, begging” and also “display or sound of guns or other weapons (knives, swords) in any context.” Keeping this in mind it is still unclear how the Christchurch shooter was allowed to stream for a good 17 minutes before the footage was cut.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

NewsTracker

New Zealand has 'not yet seen' intel linking Sri Lanka blasts to Christchurch attacks, says Jacinda Ardern's office

Apr 24, 2019
New Zealand has 'not yet seen' intel linking Sri Lanka blasts to Christchurch attacks, says Jacinda Ardern's office
Sri Lanka blasts: Initial probe shows attacks were 'retaliation' for New Zealand mosque shootings, says Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene

NewsTracker

Sri Lanka blasts: Initial probe shows attacks were 'retaliation' for New Zealand mosque shootings, says Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene

Apr 23, 2019
Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Facebook

Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Apr 20, 2019
Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency regulations; experts term set of rules 'draconian'

NewsTracker

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency regulations; experts term set of rules 'draconian'

Apr 25, 2019
Cockroach-inspired surgical bot slithers into pig's heart with no human guidance

Robotics

Cockroach-inspired surgical bot slithers into pig's heart with no human guidance

Apr 25, 2019
Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions that killed 321 and injured over 500, claim security sources

NewsTracker

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions that killed 321 and injured over 500, claim security sources

Apr 23, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019