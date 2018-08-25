Saturday, August 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 August, 2018 10:33 IST

Facebook’s new feature to highlight your ‘things in common’ with random people

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing this feature with a bunch of users in the US.

Facebook thinks you are not making enough friends on the platform, and so it’s going to help you be more social with the randos.

According to a report by CNETtoday, Facebook is running a test with select users in the US, called ‘things in common’, which as the name of the feature suggests, will point out the things you have in common with people who are not your friends on the platform.

Facebook app on iOS.

This feature is in line with the suggested list of ‘People You May Know’, but this would be different in the sense, that it will not show these things in common recommendation as a separate card but as labels.

You might see the label above someone’s name when browsing through a comments conversation, so it could highlight that you both visited the same city, for instance, or that you’re from the same hometown.

Facebook does apparently clarify though, that they will only display publicly available information.

“Knowing shared things in common helps people connect,” a Facebook spokeswoman told CNET in a statement. “We’re testing adding a ‘things in common’ label that will appear above comments from people who you’re not friends with but you might have something in common with.”

