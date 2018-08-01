Seems like there is more to come from Facebook’s recently acquired music licensing rights.

According to a researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is famous for uncovering yet-to-launch features of popular social media apps, Facebook is working on a new feature called ‘Talent Show’.

The Talent Show feature will apparently allow users to compete by singing popular songs on videos and then submitting them for review. Like an audition.

Facebook is working on Talent Show where users can pick a popular song and submit their singing audition for review. Feels like a cross between Musically and Fifteen Million Merits from Black Mirror as I previously spotted: https://t.co/jHsYQpEvgo pic.twitter.com/TfC2Og5wlw — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 28, 2018

The interface where Wong spotted the existence of such a thing called Talent Show on Facebook, includes mentions of elements like “audition” and “stage”. She says that these songs will be picked from an existing list of popular songs. Sort of like the list Musical.ly has.

It appears Facebook is working on "Talent Show". It has "audition" and "stage". The auditions seems to be loaded as videos. Previously Facebook Trivia Games, and now Talent Show? pic.twitter.com/1LYbtlBk6u — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 28, 2018

In fact, a lot of the hinted feature’s characteristics resemble that of Musical.ly, but instead of lip syncing for fun, on Talent Show, people will actually be singing and competing.

Wong also confirms that Talent Show sources the music via the new Rights Manager, used by the record labels to track copyrighted tracks’ usage on Facebook.

Facebook Talent Show and Instagram Music Stickers sources the music from the submissions by record labels through the new Rights Manager. — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 28, 2018

Since the beginning of this year, Facebook has been signing a bunch of deals with record labels, which includes the major ones like Universal, Sony, and Warner, and several others.