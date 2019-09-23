Monday, September 23, 2019Back to
Facebook will start shutting down its group stories feature on 26 September

For users in India, the group stories feature will start disappearing by 9.30 pm IST on 26 September.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 13:28:15 IST

Facebook has a feature called group stories, which allows administrators and members, who are a part of a Facebook group to post videos and photos that vanish within 24 hours. Per the social network's latest announcement, this feature will be discontinued this week.

"We're sunsetting group stories because we want to make sure that features in groups enable people to connect in fun and useful ways, and we're always looking at ways to improve the overall experience for communities on Facebook," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

Facebook Group Stories. Image: Facebook

 

This update was first spotted by social media commentator Matt Navarra, who reported the same on Twitter, crediting Facebook.

As per Navarra's tweet, Facebook will start removing the feature by 26 September. CNet, however, gives a more specific timeline saying that the process will begin by 9 am PT that day. This would mean that for users in India, the group stories feature will start disappearing by 9.30 pm IST on 26 September.

Reportedly, if anyone puts up a group story during this process, then those group stories will be deleted.

Notably, removal of the group stories on Facebook will have no effect on the regular stories for individual profiles.

