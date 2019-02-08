Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will soon allow users to check how their contact info is used for ad targeting

Starting 28 February Facebook users will be able to see how their contact information is being used for targeting ads

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 13:51:22 IST

Facebook last year rolled out ad transparency page providing users access to advertisers’ credentials. While the company asked advertisers to pledge whether contact info of users uploaded for ad targeting was collected with their consent, the tool didn’t have a verification process, TechCrunch points out.

However, as per the report, Facebook will soon release a feature that will make it easier for users to see how their contact information is being used by companies for targeting ads.

facebook-1024-1

Starting 28 February, Facebook’s “Why am I seeing this ad?” button, which is available in the drop-down menu of the post in the News Feed will show when a user's contact information was uploaded.

While previously “Why am I seeing this ad?” interface only showed details about the brand that purchased the ad, the new feature will show who (either a brand, agency or a developer) uploaded a user’s contact info, when the contact info was uploaded, and when the access was shared between business on its platform.

A Facebook spokesperson told the website that the reason for bringing the feature is to help users understand how their information is being used by advertisers.

Apart from making users more conscious of how their information is used on Facebook, the feature is believed to help the company underline those agencies or partners that are incessantly uploading contact information without users consent.

Notably, Facebook in December last year announced several steps to make it easier for the users to identify the political ads and know who was placing it. The new feature is said to be likely initiated to extend the company’s ‘election ad policy.’

While Facebook has been severely criticised for data breach, the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal plummeted the company’s reputation in the digital space. However, the California-based company now seems to introspect every step. Facebook recently introduced the unsend feature on Messenger that enables users to remove sent messages on the app.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

DidYouKnow

National Voters’ Day 2019: Guide for first-timers to apply online, registered voters to make corrections

Jan 25, 2019

NewsTracker

India improves ranking on global corruption index by 3 points in 2018; US out of top 20 performers, says report

Jan 30, 2019

NewsTracker

BJP leader Moushumi Chatterjee defends sexist comment, says next generation needs to be told what to wear for own good

Jan 24, 2019

NewsTracker

Congress, TDP, CPI, TJS may join hands for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana despite dismal show of Prajakutami in Assembly polls

Feb 05, 2019

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is being abused by political parties ahead of elections, says executive

Feb 06, 2019

NewsTracker

VHP puts campaign for Ram temple construction on hold, will resume demand for ordinance after Lok Sabha election

Feb 06, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019