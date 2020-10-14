Wednesday, October 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will prohibit advertisements that discourage users from getting vaccinated

Facebook will be sharing information on how to get a flu shot and what are its advantages.


FP TrendingOct 14, 2020 15:54:04 IST

Social media giant Facebook is bringing a change in its policy with respect to what goes on the site and what will be barred. Now Facebook will not let any ad that discourages vaccination to be up on the platform. This is part of Facebook’s new public health campaign that is aimed at spreading flu vaccine information. In a blog post on Tuesday, Kang-Xing Jin, Head of Health, and Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management wrote that the platform will extend three-fold help to support the vaccine efforts put in by public health experts.

Facebook will prohibit advertisements that discourage users from getting vaccinated

This is part of Facebook’s new public health campaign that is aimed at spreading flu vaccine information. Image: Facebook

The new flu vaccine information campaign will include new product features that provide additional vaccine-related content, Facebook will be rejecting ads globally that discourage people from getting a vaccine and lastly, the firm will work with global health partners on campaigns to increase immunization rates.

As a tested vaccine for COVID-19 is still not available, public health workers think that getting the flu shot will minimize the risk of concurrent flu as well as COVID-19, according to Facebook. The platform will be sharing information on how to get a flu shot and what are its advantages. They will also provide the nearest location to get the vaccine in the US using the Preventive Health Tool. The feature is getting released in the US this week with Facebook claiming that other countries will receive the feature soon.

Image: Facebook

The platform will be sharing information on how to get a flu shot and what are its advantages. Image: Facebook

Speaking on banning the anti-vaccination ads, Facebook said that their “goal is to help messages about the safety and efficacy of vaccines reach a broad group of people, while prohibiting ads with misinformation that could harm public health efforts”. However, it would still allow ads that advocate for or against the government's stand on vaccines but advertisers would need to identify themselves. Anyone running these ads has to get authorized and the advert will include a ‘Paid for by’ label.

The Guardian noted that several ads discouraging vaccine mandates remained on the platform as of Tuesday. But the blog mentions that the enforcement will take a few days. Also, its phrasing of rejecting an ad that “explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine” can prove to be a loophole and the new policy’s fruitfulness is yet to be seen.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook to allow users to cross text on platforms via Instagram DM and Messenger

Oct 01, 2020
Facebook to allow users to cross text on platforms via Instagram DM and Messenger
Instagram's Threads app will now let you message everyone and not just 'close friends'

Instagram

Instagram's Threads app will now let you message everyone and not just 'close friends'

Oct 08, 2020
Facebook's Libra stablecoin must not start until adequately regulated, say G7 leaders

Facebook Libra

Facebook's Libra stablecoin must not start until adequately regulated, say G7 leaders

Oct 13, 2020
GIC and TPG pick up stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail; to invest combined Rs 7,350 cr

NewsTracker

GIC and TPG pick up stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail; to invest combined Rs 7,350 cr

Oct 03, 2020
Instagram celebrates 10th birthday by introducing new features like IGTV shopping, Stories Map and more

Instagram

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday by introducing new features like IGTV shopping, Stories Map and more

Oct 07, 2020
Facebook's new emotional health resource center will allow users to seek help from experts in the times of need

Facebook

Facebook's new emotional health resource center will allow users to seek help from experts in the times of need

Oct 08, 2020

science

Nobel laureate Mario Molina dies at 77, after sounding alarm for ozone layer depletion in 1974

Ozone Scientist

Nobel laureate Mario Molina dies at 77, after sounding alarm for ozone layer depletion in 1974

Oct 14, 2020
Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Coral Conservation

Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Oct 14, 2020
Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

iPhones

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

Oct 14, 2020
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Oct 13, 2020