Friday, April 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will now show the geographical origin of its high-reach pages and accounts

Facebook also introduced an 'About This Account' feature on Instagram to provide more information about accounts on the app.


FP TrendingApr 24, 2020 12:49:25 IST

In order to ensure that its services are authentic, Facebook is attempting to make pages and accounts with a huge number of followers more transparent. Users will now know the physical location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.

The social media giant, in a blog post, said, “We’re piloting this feature in the US, starting specifically with Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts that are based outside the US but reach large audiences based primarily in the US.”

Facebook will now show the geographical origin of its high-reach pages and accounts

Image: Reuters

Once this feature comes into action, the location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts will become known to users so that before sharing every post, they gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content.

In 2018, Facebook started giving its users information such as the primary country location of the people who run a page.

It also introduced an “About This Account” feature on Instagram to provide more information about accounts on the app. To use this feature, one can go to the profile which one wants to know about, then click on the menu and select “About This Account.”

According to The Verge, the social media giant has taken a number of steps since the 2016 US Presidential poll to ensure election security and prevent misinformation on its platform.

The tech website reported that last year, the company came up with new tools such as ‘Facebook Protect’ for the accounts of candidates and their campaign workers.

Facebook also began labeling fake posts and removed four networks of accounts from Iran and Russia that it believed propagated inflammatory posts.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic

Apr 16, 2020
Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic
Instagram brings direct messages to web version, adding posts still restricted to mobile app

Instagram

Instagram brings direct messages to web version, adding posts still restricted to mobile app

Apr 13, 2020
Instagram users will now be able to watch live videos on the web: Report

Instagram

Instagram users will now be able to watch live videos on the web: Report

Apr 13, 2020
Mukesh Ambani regains 'richest person in Asia' tag; topples Jack Ma after $5.7 bn Facebook-Jio deal

NewsTracker

Mukesh Ambani regains 'richest person in Asia' tag; topples Jack Ma after $5.7 bn Facebook-Jio deal

Apr 23, 2020
Reliance Jio-Facebook partnership will accelerate India's digital transformation: Mukesh Ambani

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio-Facebook partnership will accelerate India's digital transformation: Mukesh Ambani

Apr 22, 2020
Reliance Jio-Facebook $5.7 bn partnership: Mark Zuckerberg-led social media firm to get deeper access to India; deal to help reduce RIL debt burden

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio-Facebook $5.7 bn partnership: Mark Zuckerberg-led social media firm to get deeper access to India; deal to help reduce RIL debt burden

Apr 22, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020