In order to ensure that its services are authentic, Facebook is attempting to make pages and accounts with a huge number of followers more transparent. Users will now know the physical location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.

The social media giant, in a blog post, said, “We’re piloting this feature in the US, starting specifically with Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts that are based outside the US but reach large audiences based primarily in the US.”

Once this feature comes into action, the location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts will become known to users so that before sharing every post, they gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content.

In 2018, Facebook started giving its users information such as the primary country location of the people who run a page.

It also introduced an “About This Account” feature on Instagram to provide more information about accounts on the app. To use this feature, one can go to the profile which one wants to know about, then click on the menu and select “About This Account.”

According to The Verge, the social media giant has taken a number of steps since the 2016 US Presidential poll to ensure election security and prevent misinformation on its platform.

The tech website reported that last year, the company came up with new tools such as ‘Facebook Protect’ for the accounts of candidates and their campaign workers.

Facebook also began labeling fake posts and removed four networks of accounts from Iran and Russia that it believed propagated inflammatory posts.

