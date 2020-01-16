Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will now send you a notification when your data is shared with a third-party app

Facebook says that the feature will be triggered every time a user logs into a third-party app using Facebook Login.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 10:40:05 IST

Facebook has announced a new login feature which will apparently deliver "users even more control over their information." Called Login Notifications, the feature will send a notification to users when they log into a third-party app with Facebook Login.

Facebook says that the feature will be triggered every time a user logs into a third-party app using Facebook Login and grants access to their information. Users will also be sent a notification when they re-use Facebook Login to log into a third-party after the expiry of the app's access to their information.

Facebook will now send you a notification when your data is shared with a third-party app

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

"The design and content of the Login Notifications remind users that they have full control over the information they share with 3rd party apps, with a clear path to edit those settings," Facebook writes in its blog.

Image: Facebook

Image: Facebook

The said notifications will be sent via users' associated email and on the Facebook app. The notification will include details of what all information has been shared with a third-party app. In the notification, there will also be an 'Edit Settings' button, which will give users the ability to remove the app's access to their data.

Facebook says it is taking "active steps" to honor user information privacy. "We will continue to test additional user control features in early 2020, including bringing permissions to the forefront of the user experience when logging into a 3rd party app with Facebook Login."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook to roll out redesigned desktop app by Spring 2020: Report

Jan 10, 2020
Facebook to roll out redesigned desktop app by Spring 2020: Report
Facebook expands transparency on political ads, but still won’t ban fake ads

Facebook

Facebook expands transparency on political ads, but still won’t ban fake ads

Jan 09, 2020
Facebook's steps to fight 'deepfake' videos are not adequate: US lawmakers

Facebook

Facebook's steps to fight 'deepfake' videos are not adequate: US lawmakers

Jan 09, 2020
Facebook's decision to remove manipulated videos dismissed by speaker Pelosi calling it 'inadequate'

Facebook

Facebook's decision to remove manipulated videos dismissed by speaker Pelosi calling it 'inadequate'

Jan 08, 2020
Facebook and eBay make promises to better tackle fake and misleading reviews

Fake reviews

Facebook and eBay make promises to better tackle fake and misleading reviews

Jan 08, 2020
Facebook Gaming market share rose to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in 2019

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming market share rose to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in 2019

Jan 10, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019