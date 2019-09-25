Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will not label or remove politicians' rule-breaking posts

By Elizabeth Culliford SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook on Tuesday said it would not take down politicians' posts that violate its community standards and will not label them as rival Twitter has promised, saying it should not be the arbiter of acceptable speech in the political arena. Social media platforms are under pressure to block election interference and be more transparent about policies on political content, after what U.S


ReutersSep 25, 2019 06:15:15 IST

Facebook will not label or remove politicians rule-breaking posts

By Elizabeth Culliford

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook on Tuesday said it would not take down politicians' posts that violate its community standards and will not label them as rival Twitter has promised, saying it should not be the arbiter of acceptable speech in the political arena.

Social media platforms are under pressure to block election interference and be more transparent about policies on political content, after what U.S. authorities called an extensive cyber-influence campaign by Russia aimed at helping elect President Donald Trump in 2016. Moscow has denied the claims.

Facebook will take down posts if a politician's content has the potential to incite violence or pose a safety risk that outweighs the public interest value. And political advertisements must still meet Facebook's rules.

The kinds of posts from politicians that could be kept up might include cruel or insensitive comments or graphic content.

Facebook's head of global affairs Nick Clegg announced the stance in a speech in Washington D.C. on the social media giant's preparations for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

"Would it be acceptable to society at large to have a private company in effect become a self-appointed referee for everything that politicians say?" Clegg asked. "I don’t believe it would be."

The comments follow Twitter's announcement in June that it would identify and de-emphasize tweets that broke its rules but were posted by important sources, such as politicians and government officials.

If flagged, a notice would cover the offending tweet and require a user to click on a link to view it.

A Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters that newsworthy content from politicians on Facebook would not be labelled to show it had violated the rules.

Clegg, who was previously Britain's deputy prime minister, also said Facebook did not submit original content from politicians to its independent fact-checkers. It will only demote and label previously debunked content that is shared by politicians.

Facebook's third-party fact-checking programme, which is used to label and de-emphasize false content, has been a centrepiece of its fight against disinformation.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the global policy would apply to politicians at the executive, national and regional levels, including candidates for office.

Facebook's stance on politicians' content builds on its policy, in place since 2016, to leave up content whose public interest it considers to outweigh the risk of harm.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Peter Henderson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Factbox: Inside Saudi Aramco's oil operations

Sep 15, 2019
Factbox: Inside Saudi Aramco's oil operations
Corrected: U.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

Corrected: U.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes

Sep 15, 2019
IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Newstracker

IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Sep 15, 2019
Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

Newstracker

Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

Sep 15, 2019
EU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules

Newstracker

EU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules

Sep 15, 2019
In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact

Newstracker

In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact

Sep 15, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019