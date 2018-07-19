Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Recode interview said that he does not think that Facebook pages like the Infowars should be banned from the social networking website or it will curb freedom of speech.

InfoWars is a US-based Facebook page, which is known for conspiracy theories. They believe that the moon landing was fake, the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax, among other conspiracies.

In defence of InfoWars Zuckerberg said, "I'm Jewish, and there's a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened.... I find that deeply offensive." He further added, "But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that are different people get wrong. I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

It must be noted that InfoWars has over 900,000 followers.

He clarified his stance on the problem of misinformation existing on Facebook. His justification was that since everyone makes mistakes like him, and often many times (clearly!), so do other people, but that did not mean that they should be banned. He further said that in banning them, Facebook would be curbing their freedom of speech.

He further added that till the time Facebook does not feel the risk that such posts can raise violence or lead to any physical harm, they would not ban the page.

It is interesting to note that the problem of misinformation and fake news allegedly led to a change in electoral vote. Apart from that, in India too, fake news and misinformation spread through Facebook-owned WhatsApp, recently led to a series mob lynchings cases.