Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will have more dead people on its platform than the living by 2070

By the end of the century, the number of dead profiles on Facebook will reach 4.9 billion.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 10:07:18 IST

A new study on Facebook’s users has emerged that indicates there will be more dead people on the platform than the living in 50 years. The paper seeks to discuss how the data present on dead people’s profiles will be dealt with after their death.

Facebook will have more dead people on its platform than the living by 2070

Representational image. Reuters

As reported by Business Insider, if Facebook grows at its 13 percent a year rate, there will be 4.9 billion dead profiles by the end of the century. Currently, Facebook claims to have 2.38 billion active users (at least once a month) on its platform.

Authors of the published paper Carl Öhman and David Watson, doctoral candidates from the Internet Institute of the University of Oxford, are trying to explore how the data from the accounts of the deceased will be preserved. Watson believes Facebook is a “vast archive of human behaviour and culture been assembled in one place” and having control over it will allow us to preserve a part of our history. His suggestion is to invite historians, archivists, archaeologists and ethicists to curate all the valuable historical data on Facebook.

"The results should be interpreted not as a prediction of the future, but as a commentary on the current development, and an opportunity to shape what future we are headed towards," lead author Öhman added.

Tributes Section

Facebook Tributes Section.

Facebook had recently introduced a new Tributes Section which will be a dedicated tab for the deceased, where the timeline will be different from how it appeared when the person was alive. According to Facebook, over 30 million people visit memorialised accounts every month to reminisce about the person or post milestones or stories of their lives. These accounts have the timeline posts from that person and are meant to be a focal point for grieving relatives and friends to share any memories. The Tributes Section will be a separate tab unto itself, making things more organised where sharing your memories about the deceased person is concerned.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' against rivals

Apr 17, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' against rivals
Facebook has set aside $3 billion to cover privacy settlements with US regulators

Facebook

Facebook has set aside $3 billion to cover privacy settlements with US regulators

Apr 25, 2019
Facebook struggles with monitoring content due to over 100 languages it supports

Facebook

Facebook struggles with monitoring content due to over 100 languages it supports

Apr 25, 2019
Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Facebook

Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Apr 20, 2019
Facebook says it ‘unintentionally uploaded’ email contacts of 1.5 mn users on its site

Facebook

Facebook says it ‘unintentionally uploaded’ email contacts of 1.5 mn users on its site

Apr 18, 2019
Facebook being investigated for unauthorised storage of up to 1.5 million email IDs

Facebook

Facebook being investigated for unauthorised storage of up to 1.5 million email IDs

Apr 26, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019