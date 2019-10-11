tech2 News Staff

In an effort to improve its tarnished reputation over the past couple of years, Facebook is doing its part to improve awareness for mental health issues. The social media giant has released new face filter and stickers which upon being used by users would make certain donations to a group of mental institutions.

On 10 October Facebook introduced a new "Let's Talk" filter for Facebook and Messenger Stories which contains 16 new stickers that display words such as "talk to me," "listening" and "Mental Health Matters."

The company has said that whenever a user uses one of these stickers it will donate $1 to a group of 10 mental health organizations. Facebook will be making donations of up to $1 million and some of the groups included are The Trevor Project, Save.org and the Crisis Text Line.

These new stickers have been released by Facebook in honour of the World Mental Health Day, which happens every year on 10 October to raise awareness about mental health.

A report by CNET has said that usage of social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and more have been linked to mental depression. Facebook has been doing its bit to counter mental illness by introducing suicide prevention tools and experimenting with hiding likes.