Friday, February 22, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, WhatsApp summoned by parliamentary panel to discuss social media rights

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has also been asked to appear before the panel on 6 March.

Reuters Feb 22, 2019 16:29:27 IST

A parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of Facebook, its messaging services WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram to appear before it early next month and discuss how to safeguard citizens' rights on social media.

Social media in the world's largest democracy have become a hotbed for circulation of fake political news and tech firms face intense scrutiny ahead of a general election due before May, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a second term.

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

In a circular late on Thursday, the parliamentary committee on information technology, chaired by Anurag Thakur, a lawmaker from PM Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said it would hear the views of officials from Facebook and its units on 6 March.

The subject would be "safeguarding citizens' rights on social or online news media platforms," it added.

It was not immediately clear whether the panel had asked Indian or global executives of the three firms to appear.

Facebook declined to comment, while WhatsApp and Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The panel has previously summoned social network Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey to appear on Monday to discuss the same topic.

"These are issues for all Internet services globally," Twitter said on Friday, adding that Colin Crowell, its global vice president of public policy, is to meet the panel on Monday.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have overhauled policies to boost transparency ahead of the general election and rein in misinformation.

Alphabet's Google this week launched a programme to train journalists in areas such as online verification and fact checking before the polls.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

Social media giants

After Twitter, Facebook and Google likely to be summoned by Indian Parliamentary Panel over tax compliance and data privacy

Feb 13, 2019

NewsTracker

Parliamentary IT panel to summon Twitter chief Jack Dorsey on 25 Feb to discuss ways to safeguard citizens' rights on social media

Feb 12, 2019

Newstracker

Twitter vs Indian parliamentary panel: No one comes out looking good in this drama; it distracts us from real issues

Feb 14, 2019

Twitter

Parliamentary panel refuses to meet with Indian Twitter official, resends summons to CEO

Feb 11, 2019

Twitter

Twitter, other companies haven't done enough to combat online abuse: Jack Dorsey

Feb 13, 2019

Twitter

After Twitter refuses to appear at parliamentary panel, government mulls action

Feb 10, 2019

science

Indoor Pollution

Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study finds

Feb 22, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019

Cloning Concerns

Cloning Conundrums: Dr Duplicate & Dr Ditto answer concerns, FAQs on cloning today

Feb 22, 2019

Asteroid Sampling

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on distant asteroid to grab sample

Feb 22, 2019