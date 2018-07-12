Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 16:48 IST

Facebook Watch ties up with publishers to launch news videos from 16 July

Facebook is expanding towards news where it will have a dedicated news section on Watch.

Facebook's relationship with news has become sour grapes. Shedding those problems aside, Facebook is expanding towards news providing a dedicated news section, where Watch users will be able to consume news from various publishers, especially for Facebook Watch. According to the blogpost on the Facebook Newsroom, this will begin from 16 July which is next week.

Facebook Watch. Facebook.

News publishers which will feature on Facebook Watch are ABC Owned Stations, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed News, McClatchy, Now This, and TEGNA.

In the news section, users can see news related to national and local news. Users would be given the ability to personalise their experience based on their favourite publishers, or which are followed by friends on Facebook.

The tech giant's native video streaming platform was launched last year marking its foray into a market dominated by Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. As of now, it is present in the US on laptops and mobile app.

Recently, rumours were buzzing that the former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo might be in talks with the tech giant to start a reality show which will depict his life both on and off the field. This could be Facebook's way to step into the original content streaming in a big way.

