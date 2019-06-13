tech2 News Staff

The US-based social media platform, Facebook did go through a lot of turbulence due to its privacy issues last year, but still, the company has managed to be one of the most popular social media hubs for people. Now the company has announced that the number of viewers visiting Facebook Watch every month, has increased to more than 720 million this year.

When compared to last year's report, this is a growth of 80 percent from 400 million. As for the number of daily visitors, it has come up to 140 million this year. It is a growth of 87 percent from the 75 million viewers which was reported in December.

How do we know that the visit to the video hub is intentional?

The answer is simple, Facebook counts visitors only if they have spent at least one minute on a Watch video. The average time a visitor spends on Watch was reported to be 26 minutes, an increase of 30 percent from 20 minutes.

Since the results are quite clear that people are liking this platform the social media giant is also planning to expand it by bringing new original content, adding more features to the platform to make it more engaging. According to the statement, Facebook is also experimenting with different features on Watch like "a way to reach videos that is popular among their friends", and "a section dedicated to co-watching experiences like Watch Party, Premieres, and Live videos."

