Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook's vice president of engineering, Jay Parikh, said in a post on the social network on Tuesday that he was planning to leave the company, marking the exit of another key executive following a string of high-profile departures last year.

"I'll be focussed on the transition for the next few months. I don't have any immediate plans thereafter," wrote Parikh, who has been with the company since 2009.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Katie Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.