In the past, Facebook has expressed interest in a new interactive video feature. And now, from what it looks like, the social media platform has started to test the feature with a few of its users.

Twitter user Giuseppe Foresta recently shared a screenshot of the feature, which was also retweeted and shared by popular social and digital media consultant, Matt Navarra.

Facebook is now showing “Interactive Videos” as a filter option for activity logs on profiles h/t @thetruefaldj pic.twitter.com/P2hlInSy3p — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 21, 2018

The tweet reveals how videos could have interactive polls and questions that people could respond to. Users can already send react emoticons and comments on a video, however, the interactive tool is meant to make this communication much simpler.

In line with the evidence of the video feature is under development, about a week ago, Facebook bought Vidpresso’s technology and team, reported TechCrunch. This acqui-hire will apparently help Facebook give content publishers a platform for making videos more interactive. At the time of the acqui-hire, wherein the team was hired by Facebook but the company was left alone, the company had been working with various clients, including YouTube.

In June, Facebook said in a blog post: “Our vision is to make video on Facebook truly interactive. Watching video doesn't have to be a passive, one-way broadcast. We believe that many traditional formats — from game shows to reality TV and even scripted content — can be reinvented to be more participatory and community-centric.”