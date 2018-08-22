Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 11:10 IST

Facebook videos will soon include interactive polls, graphics and more

Facebook has also reportedly acquired technology and resources from Vidpresso for the feature.

In the past, Facebook has expressed interest in a new interactive video feature. And now, from what it looks like, the social media platform has started to test the feature with a few of its users.

Twitter user Giuseppe Foresta recently shared a screenshot of the feature, which was also retweeted and shared by popular social and digital media consultant, Matt Navarra.

The tweet reveals how videos could have interactive polls and questions that people could respond to. Users can already send react emoticons and comments on a video, however, the interactive tool is meant to make this communication much simpler.

In line with the evidence of the video feature is under development, about a week ago, Facebook bought Vidpresso’s technology and team, reported TechCrunch. This acqui-hire will apparently help Facebook give content publishers a platform for making videos more interactive. At the time of the acqui-hire, wherein the team was hired by Facebook but the company was left alone, the company had been working with various clients, including YouTube.

In June, Facebook said in a blog post: “Our vision is to make video on Facebook truly interactive. Watching video doesn't have to be a passive, one-way broadcast. We believe that many traditional formats — from game shows to reality TV and even scripted content — can be reinvented to be more participatory and community-centric.”

