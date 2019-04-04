Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook users' data exposed for unknown period of time on public server: Report

Two third-party developed Facebook app datasets have been found exposed to the internet.

tech2 News StaffApr 04, 2019 08:04:51 IST

In yet another blow to Facebook's data privacy concerns, researchers have indicated that the Facebook app developers left hundreds of millions of user records visible to anyone on public cloud servers.

Facebook users data exposed for unknown period of time on public server: Report

Representational image.

Australian cybersecurity startup company UpGuard has detailed that two third-party developed Facebook app datasets have been found exposed to the internet. The first one originates from a Mexico-based media company called Cultura Colectiva which had 146 GB dataset containing over 540 million records which detailed on things like reactions, comments, likes, IDs and more.

The second dataset was from a Facebook-integrated app titled At the Pool which happened to be exposed to the public via an Amazon S3 bucket. An Amazon S3 bucket happens to be a public cloud storage resource available in Amazon Web Services' (AWS).

As of right now, the report has not made it clear how long the data was available for the public to view freely. A Facebook spokesperson said to The Vergethat "Once alerted to the issue, we worked with Amazon to take down the databases. We are committed to working with the developers on our platform to protect people’s data."

The report by UpGuard says "The data exposed in each of these sets would not exist without Facebook, yet these data sets are no longer under Facebook’s control. In each case, the Facebook platform facilitated the collection of data about individuals and its transfer to third parties, who became responsible for its security."

It is not clear also if the data was misused by any party as we had seen in the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal. Although it appears that the data was made available by mistake, it still raises troubling questions about Facebook's data privacy policy which states that storing data on a public server is banned.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!


also see

Amazon

Amazon to open a Latin America infrastructure location in Colombia to train 2,000 students

Mar 30, 2019
Amazon to open a Latin America infrastructure location in Colombia to train 2,000 students
Microsoft joins hands with BMW to start building cars in 'smart factories'

Microsoft

Microsoft joins hands with BMW to start building cars in 'smart factories'

Apr 03, 2019
Amazon planning to bring video ads to its iOS, Android mobile apps: Report

Amazon

Amazon planning to bring video ads to its iOS, Android mobile apps: Report

Mar 22, 2019
Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Google

Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Apr 02, 2019
Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Apple

Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Mar 26, 2019
Amazon brings new Kindle e-reader with built-in adjustable front light for Rs 7,999

Amazon

Amazon brings new Kindle e-reader with built-in adjustable front light for Rs 7,999

Mar 20, 2019

science

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019