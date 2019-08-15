Thursday, August 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook updates Group privacy policies to make it easier to understand

Facebook Groups were either Public, Closed or Secret. These will now change to simply Public and Private


tech2 News StaffAug 15, 2019 10:23:42 IST

Facebook is revamping the naming conventions for its Groups to make it simpler for people to understand them. The idea behind this change of names is to avoid malicious actors for using groups for negative purposes such as spreading hatred online or fake news among other things.

So far, Facebook Groups were either Public, Closed or Secret. These will now change to simply Public and Private, with the Private Group having two options.

Facebook updates Group privacy policies to make it easier to understand

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen

"Having two privacy settings — public and private — will help make it clearer about who can find the group and see the members and posts that are part of it. We’ve also heard that most people prefer to use the terms “public” and “private” to describe the privacy settings of groups they belong to," said Jordan Davis, product manager for Facebook Groups on the Facebook newsroom blog.

Here are the major takeaways:

  • Public Group: Will be visible to everyone and you can search these groups and find its members.
  • Private Group (Visible): Anyone can find this group, but only members can see who is in the group and what they post.
  • Private Group (Hidden): Only members of the group can find this group. And only members can see who is in the group and what they post.

Admins will be able to locate the new controls in the Group settings. Whenever an admin changes the privacy settings of the group, all members of the group will get a notification regarding the changes.

Facebook Groups changes

Facebook Groups changes

According to Facebook, this change in Groups privacy policy is part of its Safe Communities Initiative. Facebook claims to have hired more than 30,000 people in its safety and security division. As part of the initiative, the safety teams have a goal of protecting people using Facebook Groups from harm. To this effect, these resources are meant to proactively identify and remove harmful content from Groups.

"Increasingly, we can use AI and machine learning to proactively detect bad content before anyone reports it, and sometimes before people even see it. As content is flagged by our systems or reported by people, trained reviewers consider context and determine whether the content violates our Community Standards," said Davis.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

8chan

8chan goes offline following El Paso shooting as service providers drop support

Aug 06, 2019
8chan goes offline following El Paso shooting as service providers drop support
8chan owner called in to testify before US govt in wake of El Paso shooting

8chan

8chan owner called in to testify before US govt in wake of El Paso shooting

Aug 07, 2019
Facebook is looking to start a News tab on its platform, offers news publishers millions in licensing fees

Facebook News

Facebook is looking to start a News tab on its platform, offers news publishers millions in licensing fees

Aug 09, 2019
Facebook’s mobile app is reportedly testing a Dark Mode in its new ‘FB5’ design

Facebook

Facebook’s mobile app is reportedly testing a Dark Mode in its new ‘FB5’ design

Aug 13, 2019
Facebook hired human contractors to transcribe audio in its Messenger app

Facebook

Facebook hired human contractors to transcribe audio in its Messenger app

Aug 14, 2019
Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook

Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Aug 02, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019