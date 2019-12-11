ReutersDec 11, 2019 02:15:09 IST
(Reuters) - Thousands of political ads have gone missing from Facebook Inc's
The report added that on Dec. 5, the social media's ad library showed a total of just under 180,000 classified as political in Britain since October 2018. But on Tuesday, that number had suddenly dropped by a third, to fewer than 120,000 ads.
"We're aware that people are having trouble accessing the ads in the ads library, and we're working to fix the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by FT.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
