(Reuters) - Thousands of political ads have gone missing from Facebook Inc's public archive less than 48 hours before the British general election, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The report added that on Dec. 5, the social media's ad library showed a total of just under 180,000 classified as political in Britain since October 2018.


ReutersDec 11, 2019 02:15:09 IST

(Reuters) - Thousands of political ads have gone missing from Facebook Inc's public archive less than 48 hours before the British general election, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The report added that on Dec. 5, the social media's ad library showed a total of just under 180,000 classified as political in Britain since October 2018. But on Tuesday, that number had suddenly dropped by a third, to fewer than 120,000 ads.

"We're aware that people are having trouble accessing the ads in the ads library, and we're working to fix the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by FT.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

