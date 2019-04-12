Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Twitter remove 503 posts which violated EC's model code of conduct

Facebook's Product Management for Civic Integrity division has called Indian elections a "top priority."

tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2019 18:46:48 IST

As Election season begins in full swing, social media platforms like Facebook, and Twitter where a lot of misinformation campaigns are being conducted, are pulling down posts that violate Election Commission's model code of conduct (MCC).

Facebook, Twitter remove 503 posts which violated ECs model code of conduct

Twitter logo . Reuters

As per a report by IANS, a total of 503 posts have been pulled down by the social media giants. EC Director General Dhirendra Ojha told reporters that of these, 500 posts were removed by Facebook alone. Twitter and WhatsApp removed two and one posts respectively after getting complaints.

"Resolution of eight complaints with Facebook and 39 with Twitter is still awaited," he added, as per the report.

Facebook's Product Management for Civic Integrity division Samidh Chakrabarti has called Indian elections a "top priority," and has said that the company in a "tremendous amount of efforts over the last two years" to prepare for the polls.

The Election Commission of India is trying to rein in social media giants such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook to prevent the release of user data and to curb the spread of politically motivated manipulative information.

Social media companies have presented a "Voluntary Code of Ethics for the General Elections 2019" to the election monitoring body, a new requirement this year.

"We are working hard to prevent bad actors from interfering with elections on Facebook," Chakrabarti said, adding that Facebook has tripled the number of people working on safety and security to 30,000.

India reportedly has the highest number of Facebook users in the world, with more than 300 million. That is about a third of the 900 million people eligible to vote in 2019.

With inputs from AP

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review


also see

Fake news

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing with fake news, political ads and election interference

Apr 11, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing with fake news, political ads and election interference
Ashwini Choubey in verbal altercation with Bihar sub-district magistrate after alleged MCC violation

NewsTracker

Ashwini Choubey in verbal altercation with Bihar sub-district magistrate after alleged MCC violation

Mar 31, 2019
PM Narendra Modi: Delhi, Mumbai HC dismiss plea seeking stay on release of Vivek Oberoi's film

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi: Delhi, Mumbai HC dismiss plea seeking stay on release of Vivek Oberoi's film

Apr 01, 2019
Remove unauthorised political content from NaMo TV: Election Commission writes to Delhi chief electoral officer

NewsTracker

Remove unauthorised political content from NaMo TV: Election Commission writes to Delhi chief electoral officer

Apr 11, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Who are EC's observers? All you need to know about their role in ensuring free and fair polls

DidYouKnow

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Who are EC's observers? All you need to know about their role in ensuring free and fair polls

Apr 10, 2019
Election Commission asks Delhi CEC to ensure that contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by media scrutiny panel

NewsTracker

Election Commission asks Delhi CEC to ensure that contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by media scrutiny panel

Apr 10, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019