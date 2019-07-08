Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Twitter not extended invitations to Trump's social media summit: Report

The summit hosted by Donald Trump, set for Thursday, is to address issues relevant to social media.

Press Trust of IndiaJul 08, 2019 17:19:56 IST

Facebook and Twitter have apparently not been invited by the White House to a social media summit hosted by President Donald Trump for a robust conversation on the challenges of the online environment, according to a media report.

The summit, set for Thursday, is to address issues relevant to social media, all the more important as Trump utilizes the platforms like no other president before him.

The two prominent social media companies were not extended invitations, CNN was quoted the sources familiar with the matter as saying.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, suggested it was not surprising. They said they believe the summit would amount to a right-wing grievance session and was not aimed at seriously discussing some of the issues facing large technology companies, the report added.

Facebook, Twitter not extended invitations to Trumps social media summit: Report

Facebook logo is reflected in glasses. Reuters

The White House, however, refused to comment, the report said.

A Social Media Summit without representation from the giants like Facebook and Twitter cannot be thought of but President Trump has frequently blasted them for not respecting Republicans views on their platforms.

The White House announced the summit in June, describing it as an event to bring together "digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment."

The White House has not made public the various companies that will be attending Thursday's event.

In his last meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Trump reportedly questioned the former specifically on why he was losing followers the microblogging platform.

The White House recently launched a new tool for people to report if they have been wrongly censored, banned or suspended on Facebook and Twitter.

The tool comes in the wake of several Republicans slamming Facebook and Twitter for censoring conservative speech on both the platforms.

A Twitter spokesperson responded to the tool: "We enforce the Twitter Rules impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation. We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent in our efforts."

Led by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee's panel that ripped apart Facebook and Twitter over concerns of bias against conservatives in April this year.
Cruz has often alleged that Silicon Valley giants were biased against conservatives and routinely censor right-wing voices.

Trump in a March tweet accused Facebook, Google and Twitter of being "on the side of the Radical Left Democrats".

"Social media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won't let that happen," Trump said last year.

"They are closing down the opinions of many people on the right, while at the same time doing nothing to others," he added.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

NewsTracker

Clashes erupt outside White House after protesters torch US flag on American Independence Day; two secret service agents injured

Jul 05, 2019
Clashes erupt outside White House after protesters torch US flag on American Independence Day; two secret service agents injured
Twitter will now label tweets that break rules but come from important sources

Twitter

Twitter will now label tweets that break rules but come from important sources

Jun 28, 2019
Political figures using Twitter to threaten, abuse others will be slapped with warning labels

Twitter

Political figures using Twitter to threaten, abuse others will be slapped with warning labels

Jun 30, 2019
Disturbing photo of drowned father, toddler on river Rio Grande's bank highlights plight of migrants fleeing Central America

NewsTracker

Disturbing photo of drowned father, toddler on river Rio Grande's bank highlights plight of migrants fleeing Central America

Jun 26, 2019
Donald Trump attacks British ambassador after UK’s top envoy calls his White House ‘inept’ and 'uniquely dysfunctional'

NewsTracker

Donald Trump attacks British ambassador after UK’s top envoy calls his White House ‘inept’ and 'uniquely dysfunctional'

Jul 08, 2019
‘I hate it’: Donald Trump on photo of drowned Salvadorian migrants, blames Democrats for deaths

NewsTracker

‘I hate it’: Donald Trump on photo of drowned Salvadorian migrants, blames Democrats for deaths

Jun 27, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019