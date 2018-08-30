Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 13:28 IST

Facebook, Twitter, Google to testify on how they respond to foreign influence

The Senate intelligence committee would hold the first hearing next week on 5 September.

Once again, the Senate Intelligence Committee, which oversees the US government’s intelligence and surveillance efforts, has have called some of the biggest tech companies like Twitter, Google, and Facebook to testify.

The Senate intelligence committee has said it would hold a hearing next week, with the first one scheduled for 5 September, wherein it will look at how social media companies are responding to foreign influence operations.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City. Image: Reuters

Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner told Reuters in a statement that the committee hearing would take place on 5 September, with Jack Dorsey, Twitter chief executive, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook chief operating officer, in attendance. It said Larry Page, Alphabet chief executive, also had been invited, but is yet to confirm his presence.

This hearing comes just days after Twitter and Facebook recently announced the suspension of hundreds of accounts from their platforms, which they believed were linked to Iranian and Russian political meddling.

Facebook especially has been infamously in the news since a while now, for enabling Russian efforts, which allegedly influenced the 2016 US presidential election with disinformation.

With inputs from Reuters

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


