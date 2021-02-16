Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook took down 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content in the December 2020 quarter

Facebook says hate speech content on its platforms declined to 7-8 views for every 10,000 content views globally.


Press Trust of IndiaFeb 16, 2021 15:25:41 IST

Facebook has revealed that it took action against 26.9 million pieces of content for hate speech in the December 2020 quarter, and the prevalence of such content on the platform declined to 7-8 views for every 10,000 content views globally. Facebook, which has 1.84 billion daily users globally, has drawn flak in the past for its handling of hate speech on the platform in India that is among its biggest markets. 'This quarter, hate speech prevalence dropped from 0.10-0.11 per cent to 0.07-0.08 per cent, or 7 to 8 views of hate speech for every 10,000 views of content,' Facebook Vice President Integrity Guy Rosen said in a blogpost.

He added that the prevalence of violent and graphic content also dropped from 0.07 per cent to 0.05 per cent, and adult nudity content dropped from 0.05-0.06 per cent to 0.03-0.04 per cent.

Rosen explained that improvements in prevalence rates are mainly due to changes made to reduce problematic content in News Feed.

Facebook took down 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content in the December 2020 quarter

Facebook iOS app

'Each post is ranked by processes that take into account a combination of integrity signals, such as how likely a piece of content is to violate our policies, as well as signals we receive from people, such as from surveys or actions they take on our platform like hiding or reporting posts,' he said.

Facebook's proactive rate - the percentage of content actioned before a user reported it - for bullying and harassment went from 26 per cent in September quarter to 49 per cent in December quarter on Facebook, and 55 per cent to 80 per cent on Instagram, he added.

'On Facebook in Q4, we took action on 6.4 million pieces of organised hate content, up from 4 million in Q3...26.9 million pieces of hate speech content, up from 22.1 million in Q3...' he noted.

On Instagram, action was taken on 308,000 pieces of organised hate content in the December 2020 quarter (up from 224,000 in September quarter) and 6.6 million pieces of hate speech content (up from 6.5 million in the previous quarter).

'This year, we plan to share additional metrics on Instagram and add new policy categories on Facebook. We're also working to make our enforcement data easier for people to understand by making these reports more interactive,' Rosen said.

The goal is to lead the technology industry in transparency, and Facebook continues to share more enforcement metrics as part of this effort, he added.

'We will continue building on this progress and improving our technology and enforcement efforts to keep harmful content off of our apps,' he said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook is building a smartwatch with health features to take on the Apple Watch

Feb 15, 2021
Facebook is building a smartwatch with health features to take on the Apple Watch
SC issues notice to WhatsApp, Facebook, says 'people value their privacy more than money'

Facebook

SC issues notice to WhatsApp, Facebook, says 'people value their privacy more than money'

Feb 15, 2021
Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally in January 2021, followed by TikTok

Telegram

Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally in January 2021, followed by TikTok

Feb 08, 2021
Safer Internet Day: Instagram launches 'Parent's guide' in India to educate parents, young users about its safety features

Instagram

Safer Internet Day: Instagram launches 'Parent's guide' in India to educate parents, young users about its safety features

Feb 09, 2021
Instagram introduces ‘Recently Deleted’ feature that allows users to restore deleted posts, stories and more

Instagram

Instagram introduces ‘Recently Deleted’ feature that allows users to restore deleted posts, stories and more

Feb 03, 2021
Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state

NewsTracker

Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state

Feb 02, 2021

science

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Ebola Epidemic

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Feb 15, 2021
New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021