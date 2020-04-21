Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook to start rolling out COVID-19 symptoms tracking maps globally

Facebook said using aggregate data from Carnegie Mellon it has produced its first report and new interactive maps.


FP TrendingApr 21, 2020 08:53:42 IST

Facebook on Monday said that it will start rolling out COVID-19 symptoms tracking maps globally later this week. Facebook has tied up with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Delphi Research Centre to conduct the survey.

As per a post on Facebook’s forum, the university made public the initial results of their US symptom survey that the social media platform had promoted.

Facebook to start rolling out COVID-19 symptoms tracking maps globally

Image: Reuters

Facebook said using aggregate data from Carnegie Mellon it has produced its first report and new interactive maps, which it plans to update daily throughout the outbreak.

In an article in The Washington Post, Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote about how surveys like this can be an important tool in fighting the novel coronavirus.

According to Zuckerberg, getting accurate county-by-county data from across the US is quite a challenge. He added that with a community of billions across the globe, Facebook can actually help researchers and health authorities with the information they seek to respond to the outbreak and formulate a recovery plan.

As per the Carnegie Mellon University, the US symptom survey called COVIDcast displays signals related to coronavirus activity levels across the country from a variety of anonymised, aggregated data sources.

Each signal reflects the prevalence of COVID-19 infection, mild symptoms or more severe disease. It can be used to alert public health officials to investigate locations where COVID-19 activity seems to be rising, support in informed decision making, monitor changes and provide useful inputs to Carnegie Mellon’s pandemic forecasting system.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic

Apr 16, 2020
Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic
Facebook to start surveying US users about their health to generate heat maps of self-reported coronavirus infections

Facebook

Facebook to start surveying US users about their health to generate heat maps of self-reported coronavirus infections

Apr 07, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading misinformation

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading misinformation

Apr 08, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook launches online resource tool for educators, joins hands with UNESCO for guidance

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook launches online resource tool for educators, joins hands with UNESCO for guidance

Apr 14, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Google is using location data to show COVID-19 mobility reports

Google

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google is using location data to show COVID-19 mobility reports

Apr 07, 2020
COVID-19 claims over 100 lives in India; records an unprecedented 32 deaths in a day

COVID-19 claims over 100 lives in India; records an unprecedented 32 deaths in a day

Apr 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020