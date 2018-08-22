Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 12:51 IST

Facebook to soon launch speech recognition and Instagram to get voice messaging

Facebook's speech recognition is named Aloha, and you can speak into Instagram to send audio clips.

Facebook may soon be finally releasing its own speech recognition named ‘Aloha’ for both the Facebook and Messenger apps and probably more external hardware. Reports about the same had been in the news, last year this time.

A code inside both the apps was found by mobile researcher Jane Manchun Wong informed who informed the publication TechCrunch about the same.

Here is a quick look at how it works.

Besides this, the Instagram app is also getting voice messaging. Wong herself tweeted a screenshot which was generated from the code of Instagram’s Android app. This way you can speak into Instagram and send audio clips.

Instagram. Reuters.

Instagram. Reuters.

Though the screenshot she posted is rather strange because of the conversation, which by the way is totally irrelevant to this piece of news, what you might also notice, is the voice button in the message composer is at the bottom of the screen.

When TechCrunch approached an Instagram spokesperson about the feature, they declined to comment, saying, “Unfortunately nothing more to share on this right now.”

According to various reports, Facebook, for years has been interested in developing its own speech recognition software, and Wong has in the past, also discovered the Aloha logo buried in a Facebook code. The logo features a volcano image.

We do not, however, understand why would a logo of a speech recognition tool be assigned a volcano logo.

