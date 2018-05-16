You are here:
Facebook to soon launch a new Mentorship feature to help you develop your career

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 16, 2018 16:43 PM IST

For almost a year, Facebook has been rumoured to be working on a feature called Mentorship, and that rumour seems to be becoming reality soon.

Facebook. Reuters.

Famous social media leakster Matt Navarra has shared some screenshots of what he believes the new Facebook Mentorship feature is going to be like.

The Mentorship feature is sort of going to be an extension of Facebook Jobs and will help you seek the guidance of people in a field. From what can be understood from the screenshots, the app will basically match a mentee’s interests up with those of a mentor’s, and by way of introduction, give them a list of points they have in common, including friends, education, geographic location and obviously, profession.

The mentors and mentees will be given weekly goals of getting to know each in one week, setting goals and expectations in the next, making a plan, followed by sharing progress. Facebook will, in a way, schedule the entire period of mentorship.

Mentors and mentees can choose the duration of the mentorship. Navarra’s post shows periods of 10 weeks, 8 weeks, and 5 weeks that can be chosen from.

For people who want to be mentors, can sign up for the program on Facebook, describe what they want to offer, how much time a day can they dedicate for this, among other details.

Interestingly, this upcoming feature is very similar to something LinkedIn launched last year. In August 2017, LinkedIn launched its own free mentoring program as a way of complimenting its existing business and to drive more career-related traffic to the site. Offering a mentoring service could be a way for Facebook to drive more traffic to its job-listings and to build its reputation as a place to develop your career.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 16:43 PM


