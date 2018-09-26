Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 26 September, 2018 15:21 IST

Facebook to organise its first-ever 'Startup Day' in India on 9 October

Facebook will celebrate Indian stories of leaders applying technology to solve societal problems.

In a bid to recognise Indias thriving startup ecosystem, Facebook on 26 September said it will organise its first-ever India Startup Day here on 9 October.

Facebook will, at the event celebrate Indian stories of founders and leaders applying technology to solve current and future societal problems.

A man waits for an elevator in front of a logo at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC123AEDCE80

A man waits for an elevator in front of a logo at Facebook's headquarters. Image: Reuters

The event will also see key business, policy leaders and aspiring startups discuss opportunities and challenges of the new generation of entrepreneurs, the social media giant said in a statement.

"As the third largest startup destination globally and with one of the fastest-growing base of developers in the world, India is on a journey to usher in rapid advances in technology and economic growth," said Facebook.

Facebook is already working with the startup ecosystem in the country, empowering businesses across industries through several programmes and initiatives

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Facebook

Facebook starts testing its new mobile dating app in California; to rival Tinder, Bumble

Sep 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook India appoints Hotstar's Ajit Mohan as managing director, vice president

Sep 24, 2018

Google to allow certain regulated cryptocurrency advertisements in US and Japan

Sep 26, 2018

CodeFWD

Facebook launches programme to boost coding among girls and underrepresented

Sep 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to use a machine learning model to fact-check photos and videos

Sep 14, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's new AI system uses machine learning to identify text in images

Sep 12, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

A new 'Minimal Turing Test' can tell if you're human or AI with a single word

Sep 25, 2018