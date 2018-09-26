In a bid to recognise Indias thriving startup ecosystem, Facebook on 26 September said it will organise its first-ever India Startup Day here on 9 October.

Facebook will, at the event celebrate Indian stories of founders and leaders applying technology to solve current and future societal problems.

The event will also see key business, policy leaders and aspiring startups discuss opportunities and challenges of the new generation of entrepreneurs, the social media giant said in a statement.

"As the third largest startup destination globally and with one of the fastest-growing base of developers in the world, India is on a journey to usher in rapid advances in technology and economic growth," said Facebook.

Facebook is already working with the startup ecosystem in the country, empowering businesses across industries through several programmes and initiatives