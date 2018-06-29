Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 29 June, 2018 13:30 IST

Facebook to now allow users to see all active ads on Pages and flag suspicious ones

Users will be able to see the ads as Pages runs across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

After coming under the scanner for alleged Russian meddling in 2016 US Presidential election through Facebook, the social networking giant has now decided to allow users to see the active ads a Page is running and flag suspicious ones.

"The hope of the announcement today is that it will hold us accountable, it will hold advertisers accountable – but it will also give people a lot more ability to find things that maybe shouldn't be up. Or find things that might be misleading so that we can take actions," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said on 28 June.

"Our ultimate goal is very simple: we want to reduce bad ads, we want to make sure that people understand what they're seeing, who paid for it, and the fullness of what other people might see," Sandberg said while addressing the media at Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters in California.

A man waits for an elevator in front of a Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

A man waits for an elevator in front of a Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

As part of the new transparency initiatives, Facebook said users will be able to see the ads a Page is running across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and its partner network, even if those ads are not targeted at them.

The Pages will now have an "Info and Ads" section which will have information about the ads and allow users to flag anything suspicious by clicking on "Report Ad."

"You can also learn more about Pages, even if they don't advertise. For example, you can see any recent name changes and the date the Page was created. We'll be adding more Page information in the coming weeks," Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management and the company's product marketing director Emma Rodgers said in a statement.

Facebook said it will also soon launch its political ads labelling and archive in Brazil, ahead of October's general election.

Facebook launched this initiative in the US in May.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

NewsTracker

US National Security Advisor John Bolton to meet Russia's top diplomat on Wednesday; Trump-Putin meet on agenda

Jun 25, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger will now have ads auto-playing right beside your chats

Jun 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is reconsidering its decision to ban cryptocurrency related ads

Jun 27, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Denis Cheryshev shines as Russia thump Saudi Arabia 5-0 to launch campaign in style

Jun 14, 2018

Space Force

Russia expresses alarm over Donald Trump's call for a US 'Space Force'

Jun 20, 2018

NewsTracker

'Most likely' will hold summit meeting with Vladimir Putin in Europe next month, confirms Donald Trump

Jun 28, 2018

science

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

The Arctic

Climate change is fast washing away Arctic archeological treasures: Study

Jun 29, 2018

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018