Facebook to launch officially licensed music videos of artists in the US by next month, will directly compete with YouTube

Facebook has reportedly already asked admins of pages dedicated to American artists to allow the new feature before 1 August,


FP TrendingJul 16, 2020 16:12:36 IST

By next month Facebook will be posting officially licensed music videos of artists in the United States across its platform. By doing so, the company is going to directly stand in competition against Google’s YouTube that remains to be the biggest source of official music videos for users globally.

The social media giant has reportedly already asked admins of Facebook pages dedicated to American artists to allow the new feature before 1 August 2020. By allowing the change, any music video by the singer or any video featuring the artist will get automatically posted on their Facebook page. Artists will always retain the option to remove or add any video from their page.

Image: Reuters

If any artist fails to make these changes or fails to respond to the company mail before August 1, Facebook will create a page by default.

This was first reported by TechCrunch, which revealed, Facebook asked page admins to select the option that reads: “Add music videos to my page”. There is another option in the setting that recommends users to enable the option to “automatically share all new music videos to your Page’s timeline”.

A disclaimer note specifies that an artist can choose to not allow the feature and their music will be available in a separate page.

This news became public knowledge after parts of the mail were leaked online. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, analysed the tweets and speculated by saying “Facebook to launch a official Music Videos feature for artists to rival YouTube?”

Facebook trying to acquire music video rights is not new according to this Bloomberg report, the firm was negotiating licensing deals with three major music labels - Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group - to break the monopoly of YouTube in the field.

