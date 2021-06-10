Thursday, June 10, 2021Back to
Facebook to launch its first smartwatch next year with two cameras, heart rate monitor: Report

Backed by Android’s custom version, the smartwatch might come with support LTE connectivity.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2021 14:53:53 IST

Earlier this year, there was a buzz that Facebook is developing its first smartwatch which will compete with Apple Watches. Now, The Verge report has claimed that Facebook’s first-generation smartwatch will feature two cameras, a heart rate monitor, and is allegedly going to be launched in the first half of 2022.

Facebook iOS app. Image: AP

Backed by Android’s custom version, the smartwatch will feature a heart rate monitor, and support LTE connectivity. Image: AP

The social media giant’s first smartwatch will reportedly feature a 1080p camera for video calling. It is expected to sport another camera on the back, which will make it different from the Apple smartwatch. Backed by Android’s custom version, the smart wearable will feature a heart rate monitor, and support LTE connectivity. As per the report, it will be available in white, black, and gold, color options. With the smartwatch, Facebook is targeting sales in the “low six figures”.

"Facebook is bringing on-board other companies to create accessories for attaching the camera hub to things like backpacks, according to two people familiar with the project, both of whom requested anonymity to speak without Facebook’s permission", the report further states.

The company has developed the first-generation model after spending around $1 billion and is already working with second and third generations for subsequent launches. This addition to Facebook's portfolio will allow it to release hardware that is directly available to its customers while also paving a way for another competition with Apple’s App Store.

Facebook has reportedly “discussed pricing the device at roughly $400, (Rs 29, 189 approx)” but nothing has been finalised yet. The smart wearable has not entered mass production or been given an official name as of now.

