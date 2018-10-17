Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 October, 2018 12:22 IST

Facebook to launch a camera-equipped set-top box with video calling: Report

The Facebook device will use AI to detect and follow people as they move during a video call.

Social networking giant Facebook is developing a camera-equipped set-top box for TVs that would support functionalities like video-calling, a media report said.

Internally codenamed "Ripley", the device would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically detect and follow people as they move through the frame during a video call, news website Cheddar reported on 16 October.

Apart from facilitating video-chat, the device could also help Facebook compete with the likes of Apple and Amazon in the TV-segment.

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

In October, the social networking major launched its smart-speakers, "Portal," which incorporated AI technology to follow user-movements while on a video-chat and remove unwanted background noise during a call.

Priced at $199, sporting a 10-inch display, built-in Amazon Alexa support and pre-loaded with Facebook's own "Watch" video service, the smart speakers would begin shipping in November.

With projects like "Portal" and "Ripley" Facebook is trying to build a consumer-hardware business outside of its virtual reality brand 'Oculus' that was acquired by the social networking giant in March 2014 for nearly $2 billion.

Facebook declined to comment on the subject, the report added.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

Google

Google partners with Facebook to integrate PyTorch framework for AI development

Oct 03, 2018

Microsoft

NITI Aayog partners with Microsoft to deploy AI in agriculture, healthcare and more

Oct 12, 2018

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace gets AI features like price suggestions, auto-categorisation

Oct 04, 2018

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking had warned against race of superhumans that could destroy humanity

Oct 15, 2018

AI College

MIT announces a $1 bn AI college for responsible, ethical use of the technology

Oct 17, 2018

AI drone

Sundar Pichai accused of meeting Pentagon officials over an AI drone system

Oct 06, 2018

science

Aquaculture

Egyptians may have practised fish-farming as early as 3,500 years ago: Study

Oct 17, 2018

Gene Editing

Gene editing makes inroads into Big Agriculture amidst growing extinction concerns

Oct 17, 2018

Self-driving Cars

Tesla Autopilot upgrade boosts processing speed, not so much self-driving ability

Oct 17, 2018

Apple to donate 1000 Watches to binge-eating study in another push for health

Oct 17, 2018