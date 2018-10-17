Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 October, 2018 15:28 IST

Facebook to demote website links having stolen content in the News Feed: Report

Facebook will demote spammy website links which feature stolen content from other websites.

Facebook will now automatically demote spammy website links which feature stolen content from other websites, or publications, which appear in users News Feed. We already know how the company, in the past few years, has been altering its platform so that posts get ranked in a fashion that you see your friends' and family members' updates, or the things you like and follow, before anything else.

On 16 October, the platform told the publication TechCrunch that they have a new system which checks the authenticity of the content posted by websites, verifies click-bait-like headlines, and also checks if the landing pages have low-quality advertisements.

Facebook app on iOS.

Facebook app on iOS.

The logic is, that if links with stolen content are pushed down the ranks, the traffic that they receive will be less. This will lead to less traffic on that page, and therefore less ad revenue.

"Crooks" on the internet will thus not have enough incentive to post plagiarised content.

But will they really stop? While it's a good idea to downrank spam-like content, it might not be enough to prevent people from posting such content.

Facebook had written in an addendum, in its blog post from last year about demoting sites which were filled with ads.

The 16 October update read, "Starting today, we’re rolling out an update so people see fewer posts that link out to low-quality sites that predominantly copy and republish content from other sites without providing unique value. We are adjusting our Publisher Guidelines accordingly."

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

Facebook

Facebook removes 559 Pages, 251 accounts for co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour

Oct 12, 2018

Truecaller Chat

Truecaller launches a chat app for Android with spam, fake news protection

Oct 03, 2018

Spam calls

Pixel 3 gets "Call Screen" which lets the Google Assistant respond to spam calls

Oct 10, 2018

Facebook

Facebook responds to lawsuit, says sex-trafficking 'not allowed' on platform

Oct 05, 2018

Facebook Hack

Facebook claims that hackers did not access third-party apps with stolen logins

Oct 03, 2018

Facebook clone accounts

Facebook fake clone account message goes viral, here's what you should do

Oct 08, 2018

science

AI in Healthcare

Google's AI LYNA assists doctors detect cancer spread to nodes twice as accurately

Oct 17, 2018

Aborted ISS Launch

NASA astronaut shares ordeal, experience of emergency landing after aborted launch

Oct 17, 2018

Aquaculture

Egyptians may have practised fish-farming as early as 3,500 years ago: Study

Oct 17, 2018

Gene Editing

Gene editing makes inroads into Big Agriculture amidst growing extinction concerns

Oct 17, 2018