Sunday, March 10, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook to combat anti-vaccination content, vaccine misinformation on its platform

Facebook is also exploring options to share educational and informational content on vaccines.

tech2 News Staff Mar 10, 2019 10:31:55 IST

Facebook has moved to the forefront of combating anti-vaccination content and vaccine misinformation on its platform by not promoting ads or recommendations. The company also said that it will be downranking results which are related to anti-vaccination.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

However, Facebook, will not be taking down the ads entirely said  Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of global policy management in a blog post. It is planning to give the users more context about vaccines from expert organisations.

In a time when the popularity of the social media giant has taken a downward trajectory, the move to downrank anti-vaccination content is widely being appreciated.

Amazon and YouTube have also come under fire for allowing fake news regarding vaccines to be circulated on their platform.

Facebook said that it has removed targeting categories such as “vaccine controversies”.

Apart from that Facebook-owned Instagram will also have all ads which pertain to anti-vaccination downranked or removed. Facebook is also exploring options to share educational and informational content on vaccines.

In more recent news, Facebook Inc said on 7 March that it had removed 137 fake pages, groups and Instagram accounts in the United Kingdom and a further 31 in Romania for engaging in hate speech and making divisive comments.

Facebook, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc have been under pressure from regulators around the globe to fight the spread of misinformation aimed at destabilising elections by stoking hardline positions or supporting propaganda campaigns.

The push from Facebook also arrives right after multiple research papers published across journals and shared on social media platforms, discouraged polio vaccination.

Meanwhile, in order to sustain the polio eradication drive in India, President Ram Nath Kovind, on behalf of the government the Pulse Polio programme for 2019. The President kickstarted the three-day pulse polio immunisation drive (IPPI), where vaccinations will be administered to children under five years of age across the nation.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Toddler dies, two others in critical condition after vaccination at Hyderabad public health centre

Mar 07, 2019

NewsTracker

Three-day pulse polio vaccination drive across India to start from 10 March: Centre postponed 3 Feb event due to lack of vaccines

Mar 09, 2019

fake news

Google, Facebook, Twitter fail to live up to their fake news pledge, says EC

Mar 01, 2019

Facebook

Facebook asked by Delhi High Court to remove links of derogatory Ramdev video

Mar 05, 2019

Facebook

Facebook removes fake pages, Instagram accounts in the UK, Romania

Mar 08, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019